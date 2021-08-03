Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE OHI opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.