ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

