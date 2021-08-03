Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Get Ondas alerts:

ONDS opened at $7.96 on Friday. Ondas has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $270.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ondas by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 227,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth $1,809,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth $1,538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ondas by 5,989.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ondas (ONDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.