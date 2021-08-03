ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.920 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.68-3.92 EPS.

NYSE OGS opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.79. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.