Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Ooma worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 200,685 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Ooma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 679,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 82,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $10,211,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. Ooma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63. The firm has a market cap of $419.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $84,502.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

