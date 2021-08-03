Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 808 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AppFolio by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,354,000 after buying an additional 485,480 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $40,493,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,387,000 after buying an additional 216,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP boosted its position in AppFolio by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after buying an additional 181,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.50.

APPF stock opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

