Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,279 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

