Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,502 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,268 and have sold 76,899 shares worth $764,839. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

