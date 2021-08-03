Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the electronics maker will earn $6.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

NYSE:TEL opened at $148.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $88.94 and a 12-month high of $150.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after buying an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after purchasing an additional 964,977 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $732,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.