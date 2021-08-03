OppFi (OPFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect OppFi to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OppFi stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. OppFi has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on OppFi in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses FG New America Acquisition Corp. is based in Itasca, Illinois.

