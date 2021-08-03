OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $45.00

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 46.24 ($0.60), with a volume of 124954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.61).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.71. The company has a market cap of £40.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

About OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI)

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

