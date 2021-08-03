OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.85. 3,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,425. The stock has a market cap of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in OptiNose by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in OptiNose by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 826,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 391,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

