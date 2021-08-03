Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Option Care Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OPCH traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.29. 1,938,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 428.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

