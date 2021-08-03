Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 658,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,615,000 after acquiring an additional 225,326 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $244.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

