Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

