Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 891,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 392,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.