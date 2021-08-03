Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

OLA stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 117,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,733. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.84 and a 52 week high of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.10.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

