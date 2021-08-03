Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 283.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

