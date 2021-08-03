Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.890-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.64. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $90.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

