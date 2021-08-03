Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.37. 161,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

