Ouster’s (OUST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Ouster stock opened at $9.08 on Monday. Ouster has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.54.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

