Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,850 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.28% of Ovintiv worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after buying an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after buying an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,325,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,387,000 after buying an additional 289,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $42,655,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

Shares of OVV opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

