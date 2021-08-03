Pachira Investments Inc. Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,025 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,967,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,058,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,725,000 after buying an additional 515,993 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 830.7% in the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after buying an additional 410,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 327,293 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.