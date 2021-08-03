Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 23 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.2% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

MDY stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,715. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

