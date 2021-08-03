Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.