PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.30.

Several research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.77. 10,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.58. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

