Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 28,073 Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter.

Bit Digital Profile

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

