Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,902,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,472,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,442,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

