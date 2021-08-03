Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 33,210 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 179.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.07% of ORBCOMM worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBC stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

