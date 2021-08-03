Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Heartland Express by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. 57.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

