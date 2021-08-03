Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $64,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $35,346,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth about $13,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.10.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skillz Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

