Paloma Partners Management Co Reduces Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,209 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

