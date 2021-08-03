Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,157 shares of company stock worth $8,000,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.07.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $308.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,674. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $178.68 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.76.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

