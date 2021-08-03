Passage Bio (PASG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Passage Bio stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,336. The company has a market cap of $649.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

In other Passage Bio news, CFO Richard Steven Morris acquired 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

