PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives $315.26 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $315.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $270.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,561,449. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

