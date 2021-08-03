PCB Bancorp (PCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 233.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $295.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $19.62.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. Analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

