PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) & Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Head to Head Contrast

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -56.24% -38.01% -10.83% PDS Biotechnology N/A -55.90% -49.16%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and PDS Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 PDS Biotechnology 0 0 6 0 3.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.60%. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 60.29%. Given Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PDS Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.6% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of PDS Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and PDS Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $177.88 million 1.20 -$79.59 million ($0.37) -9.22 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$14.85 million ($0.89) -12.34

PDS Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats PDS Biotechnology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. In addition, the company's non-promoted products comprise methylphenidate ER tablets for ADHD; venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorders and social anxiety disorders; hydromorphone ER for treating pain; nifedipine ER for hypertension; sodium benzoate/sodium phenylacetate for the treatment of hyperammonemia; oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy; Lorzone, an immediate-release form of chlorzoxazone indicated for the treatment of acute musculoskeletal pain in conjunction with rest and physical therapy; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride for the management of pain; and nitrofurantoin for the treatment of urinary tract infections, as well as Osmodex and other abbreviated new drug applications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer. The company is also developing various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102 T-cell receptor gamma alternate reading frame protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; PDS0103 (MUC-1) for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers; and PDS0104, which include Tyrosinase-related protein 2 for the treatment of melanoma. In addition, it is developing PDS0201 for treating tuberculosis; PDS0202, an influenza vaccine candidate; and PDS0203, a vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19. The company has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

