Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Sells $162,250.00 in Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $609.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

PGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

