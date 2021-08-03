Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.51 on Monday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

