Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.
Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $11.51 on Monday. Pearson has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.