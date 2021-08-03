Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $265.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,657.96, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

