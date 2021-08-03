Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.90

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $96.90 and last traded at $96.86, with a volume of 2180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.37.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 168.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,699 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $2,083,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Perficient by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $6,458,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

