Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
Shares of PERI opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $28.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.
Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.