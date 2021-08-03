Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of PERI opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

