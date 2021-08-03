Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on PAHGF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Pets at Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of PAHGF remained flat at $$6.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.12. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

