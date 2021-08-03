Pflug Koory LLC Buys Shares of 11,765 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 283,129 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,617,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

Shares of CAH opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

