Pflug Koory LLC Buys Shares of 2,218 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $105.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

