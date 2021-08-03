Pflug Koory LLC Buys Shares of 6,229 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.