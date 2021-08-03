Pflug Koory LLC Purchases New Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD stock opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $199.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

