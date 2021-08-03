Pflug Koory LLC Purchases New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 77,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 258,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.35. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

