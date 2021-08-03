Pflug Koory LLC Purchases Shares of 2,425 Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $222.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

