Pflug Koory LLC Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

PNR opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $74.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.